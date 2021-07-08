Stormy for the East, and Hazy for the West

Ongoing smoke from wildfires burning in the western half of the U.S. will continue to contribute to hazy skies around the state. Daytime highs will cool below and near the seasonal average in locations across the Hi-Line. The rest of the state will have highs topping out in the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorm activities will clip portions of northeast Montana. Some of the cells could intensify and produce large hail, damaging winds that could result in a few power outages, frequent lightning, which can ignite a fire and cause it to spread rapidly, and heavy downpours at times which will contribute some relief to extreme drought conditions in northeast Montana.

Friday morning showers will move into portions of northwest Montana and track across southcentral, central, the state. Eastward across the state during the after/evening. The storms will move out just in time for the weekend. The high temperatures will remain in the 80s for most of the state.

This upcoming weekend a ridge of high pressure will build in and bring sunny skies, hot temperatures, and dry conditions.

