Stormy Friday, Thundersnow & Clock Changes

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front, East Glacier area and Hill and Blaine Counties for Friday into Saturday afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for northeast Montana for late Friday into Saturday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and western Montana for Friday into Saturday.

A strong low pressure will move through the state on Friday with widespread snow and even the chance at rare thundersnow. The center of low pressure will work right across the state with a strong cold front producing heavy snow at times. The energy created by this low pressure system may fire off a few thunderstorms that could affect areas like Helena, Bozeman, White Sulphur Springs and out to the Lewistown area Friday afternoon. The low will bring some warmer more unstable air into southwest and southcentral Montana with some areas popping into the 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible. Meanwhile, northern and eastern Montana will still be cold in the 10s and 20s which will be cold enough for a steady snow to fall up north. The wind will pick up as well. Saturday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and highs in the 20s and 30s. It's the shortest weekend of the year as we "spring forward" Saturday night with Daylight Saving Time going into effect. Sunday will be mostly sunny but chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s. Early next week temperatures will likely warm through the 40s and into the 50s! Tuesday could be the warmest day of the year so far for many towns in Montana but temperatures will once again dive for the end of the week towards St. Patrick's Day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist