Stormy Last Day of Spring

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of Broadwater and Meagher Counties near the Woods Creek and Deep Creek Canyon burn scars.

Spring's swan song is a good rain storm. More than 1-2" have fallen in parts of the state making for a wet and cool final day of the season. Areas of rain will continue to move through tonight but most of the rain will move out before sunrise on Tuesday morning. Tuesday is the first day of summer and it will be a beautiful day. The summer solstice officially occurs at 3:14am MDT, after which the earth begins tilting away from the sun. Tuesday is the "longest" day of the year, meaning the most daylight and there will be plenty of sunshine across the state. There is a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but if it does occur it will just be a passing storm with more sunshine to follow. Highs will be warmer in the 70s. Wednesday will be another awesome early summer day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Thursday will turn partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms over central and eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. A sharp cold front will move through Thursday night with a much cooler airmass for Friday. Highs will generally be in the 50s and 60s to near 70. There will be a few showers in central and southern Montana into the afternoon. This Canadian airmass will bring in the threat for a frost and/or freeze for some areas Friday night into Saturday morning. Some areas including the Helena Valley and Great Falls could drop into the low to mid 30s by early Saturday morning. The first weekend of summer will be gorgeous with abundant sunshine, no threat of thunder and comfortable temperatures. Saturday will have highs in the 60s, Sunday will warm into the 70s for most of the state.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist