Stormy Start to the Fair

Posted at 5:06 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 19:06:19-04

Thunderstorms will grace the state over the next few days bringing rain and cooler temperatures but also the possibility of new wildfire starts. Cooler temperatures, calmer wind and a little moisture will take the edge off of the fire danger over the next few days with the Last Chance Stampede and Fair and the State Fair getting in full swing. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be a little hotter with highs in the 80s and low 90s along with a few isolated thunderstorms. More thunderstorms will occur across eastern Montana. Isolated thunderstorms with highs in the 80s to around 90 will occur on Sunday. After a few dry days Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, another round of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures will move in for late next week into the first weekend of August.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

