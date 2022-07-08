Stormy Start to the Weekend

What a week! Just about every single day over the last 10 days have had thunderstorms in the state. Some storms have produced large hail, damaging wind, torrential rain and even a few funnel clouds. There will be at least one more day of this turbulent weather. If you plan on being outside on Saturday, still plan on some ugly thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon across western Montana and traverse east through the evening and night. Sunday the threat of thunderstorms will drop as the feed of moisture dries up. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, but it will not be as bad as what we are currently experiencing. Early next week will be dry with temperatures warming up. Some areas will climb into the 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Some isolated thunderstorm activity, more typical of July, will move through late next week. Some areas could come close to touching 100 degrees as well. Long range, the thunderstorm activity will quiet down some but there will be activity through the middle and end of July. After heating up next week, another cool down is possible after next weekend.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist