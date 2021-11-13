Stormy Weekend Weather

Weekend weather will be very diverse and unsettled to say the least. There will be everything from wind to snow to rain to warm temperatures and maybe even a little sunshine mixed in. It will be a stormy weekend, but different types of weather will make it stormy at different times. A cold front will move through the state early on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, but skies will become by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. A strong northwest wind will gust up to 30-40mph making if feel colder. Saturday night into Sunday early morning will have a burst of snow breaking out across much of western and north-central Montana. Accumulation could be up to 1-2". Any snow in the morning will turn to rain though as another warm front will move through the state on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will once again be strong. Monday will be a very warm November day with highs reaching the 60s and 70s, which would break some record highs. Monday will also be another windy day. A little dose of reality is likely beginning Tuesday with a cold front moving through. Rain showers will change to snow showers as much colder air moves in. Wednesday's and Thursday's highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist