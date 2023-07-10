Strong & Severe Storms Strike Again

A powerful low pressure has triggered strong and severe thunderstorms and the threat will continue into the night. Heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind are possible with some of the stronger cells through Monday evening into the night. The severe threat will shift across central Montana this evening into northeast Montana overnight. Tuesday will be a much drier day for most of the state but a few isolated thunderstorms will hit northern and central Montana through the afternoon. The threat for severe thunderstorms will shift into east-central and northeast Montana through the evening. The low pressure center will be just north of Montana, resulting in strong west wind across the state. Gusts could top out near 40mph, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Wednesday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies but a few isolated storms will fire up on the Hi-Line in the afternoon. Highs will generally be in the 80s. Thursday a little low pressure system will kick off a few thunderstorms but they should be isolated. Highs again will be in the 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms across central and northern Montana. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Saturday will have isolated thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s, so nice summer weather continues. Sunday should be a drier and warmer day with highs in the 80s to near 90. Early next week it could be the hottest so far this year with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated thunderstorms will pop Monday afternoon but Tuesday could have more scattered storms. A little cooldown into the 80s is likely for Wednesday and Thursday but the next to last weekend of July could be very hot.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

