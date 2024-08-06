Strong Storms Bring in Cool August Weather

Mean thunderstorms popping throughout the state are part of a system that will drag much cooler air across Montana for the next few days. Overall temperatures will be well below normal for August. The monsoon high has broken down and several waves will come down from Canada with a bit of an August chill. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for some places with lows in the 30s and 40s. Summer is not over yet but there does not appear to be any heat (90s) returning until possibly the end of next week. Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to work across the state through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be much cooler, mostly cloudy, with widespread showers and thunderstorms. The could be the coolest day out of this upcoming stretch with some places holding in the 50s and 60s for highs. A few spots may just crack 70 degrees, but everywhere will be significantly below normal. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated light showers. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Thursday night will be cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and the possibility of some fog. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with just an isolated thunderstorm in the western mountains. Highs will be very pleasant in the 70s to near 80. This weekend will warm up a touch with highs in the 80s. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated storm. Monday will be dry with highs in the 80s, still running below normal.

Enjoy the cooler weather,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist