Strong Storms Drying Up for the Holiday

Strong storms producing heavy rain, hail, and threatening parts of the state with flooding will slowly dry up in time for Independence Day. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms, meaning most areas will be dry. Highs will warm to around 80. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Any storm should be brief as it passes but northeastern Montana will have some big, bad thunderstorms late in the evening. It's Independence Day Weekend and it's looking sunny, dry and warmer. It's exactly what we deserve. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s. There might, might be an isolated storm on Sunday but most areas will have a dry holiday weekend. Some heat in the 80s and 90s will move in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, along with a few thunderstorms. The heat does not appear to build or linger for long, as some cooler air will move back in later next week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist