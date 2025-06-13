Strong Storms Through Father's Day

Active weather will continue through this weekend with thunderstorms that could be severe, containing large hail and damaging wind. Isolated to scattered storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. These storms will be passing storms, with plenty of sunshine in between. You just don't want to get caught outside with these storms coming through. Highs will top out in the 70s and low 80s. This stormy pattern will produce moisture up in Canada as well, which is good news for the wildfire and smoke situation. Most of Montana's air quality has improved with "good" air quality for most through the weekend. Significant rain is likely across Canada and Montana over the next 10 days with many areas seeing 1-3" total from all of the thunderstorm activity.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist