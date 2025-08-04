Strong Storms Yet Again

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for most of the state through this evening.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are hitting Montana once again, a summer pattern we are all too familiar with, and more storms will hit later this week too. This evening's thunderstorms will have heavy rain, frequent lightning, some hail and powerful wind. Thunderstorms will rumble across the state well past midnight. The storm system responsible for triggering these storms will move through eastern Montana on Tuesday with more storms there. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop off the Rocky Mountain Front or around Great Falls and Lewistown in the afternoon but most of the stormy weather will be across eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 with wind gusting to 20mph. Wednesday will be a mainly quiet day. Most of the day will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. However, the next storm system will start spreading clouds across western Montana late in the day. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible near Helena and Great Falls late. This storm system will hit hard on Thursday with widespread strong and severe thunderstorms. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with storms pushing across the state. Highs will mainly be in the 70s, but cool off into the 50s and 60s in areas of rain. It will be cold enough for even some snow on the mountain tops Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms will continue Thursday night into Friday. The storm will be slow to clear on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering, especially up on the Hi-Line and across eastern Montana. Highs will be cool in the 60s and 70s. Good news though, the storm should clear for the weekend which will be very nice. Skies should be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist