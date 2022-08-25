Strong Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain, Wind

This particular workweek has been a wet one here in the Treasure State. Rain and thunderstorms have touched pretty much each area of the state at one point or another so far. Multiple areas across the state saw an excess of rainfall Wednesday, prompting flash flood concerns as a low pressure system slowly moved east. Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be present across Montana throughout the day, with heavy thunderstorms a possibility as well. Our atmosphere is very saturated due in part to an upper level low pressure system sitting over Idaho and Washington. The great news for Thursday is that central Montana will get a break from heat, as temperatures should range in the low to upper 70s. Another plus from this stormy situation is that the humidity across the state is higher than the beginning of the workweek when we witnessed several small fires start north of Canyon Ferry Lake due to lightning. The possibility of new fires sparked by lightning Thursday and Friday does still exist, though the likelihood is lower. A weak cold front moves through Saturday, slightly enough uplift and instability may occur and allow the development of a few showers, but they should be smaller in scale. Temperatures are back on the rise into next week with the upper 80s and potentially low 90s likely. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -