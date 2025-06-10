Strong to Severe Storms

This week will continue to be a busy week with thunderstorms peppering the landscape, some storms may have large hail and damaging wind. Wednesday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s to around 80. Thunderstorms may contain large hail and wind gusting higher than 60mph, which could potentially do some damage. Thursday will be similar scattered showers and thunderstorms. Eastern Montana will be cooler with some good rain and highs in the 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, highs will reach the 70s. The thunderstorm threat will continue this weekend with isoalted to scattered storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. This stormy pattern will produce moisture up in Canada as well, but wildfire smoke will move across the border at times this week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist