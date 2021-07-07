Strong to Severe Storms are Expected

After a relatively nice day, another round of storms are expected to kick off during the afternoon and track eastward, where they will dissipate and clear out before midnight. The biggest threats will be strong wind that can blow down trees and cause power outages, large hail, frequent lightning, which can ignite a fire, and heavy downpours at times. The high temperatures will again trend in the uppers 80s and low to mid-90s. A cold front will move through the region tonight into Thursday and slightly cool the temperatures for Thursday. Also, it's always good to remember, after several weeks of hot and mostly dry conditions, any wildfires started can spread quickly.

Thursday daytime highs will cool below and near the seasonal average in locations across the Hi-Line. The rest of the state will have highs topping out in the upper 80s and low to mid-90s. A few showers and thunderstorm activities will move across portions of northeast Montana.

Friday, another batch of moisture will move in during the afternoon and will clear out just in time for the weekend.

This upcoming weekend a ridge of high pressure will build in and bring sunny skies, hot temperatures, and dry conditions.

