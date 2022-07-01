Strong to Severe Storms for the 4th

Mother Nature is bringing the fireworks this weekend. Thunderstorms will become increasingly numerous and intense through the weekend. Cloud cover will also increase and temperatures decrease for Sunday and Monday. While there will be thunderstorms around every day, Monday's storms very well likely could be severe, with large hail and damaging wind. There is an outside chance of a tornado with mature, super cell storms likely. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to mid 80s and a few thunderstorms popping in the afternoon and evening. Sunday a cold front will move into the state with mostly cloudy skies, widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. There could be a soaking rain along and east of the Continental Divide. Temperatures will be much cooler, only in the 60s and 70s. Southern Montana will be drier. For the 4th, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. The potential of these storms could ruin a few BBQs and camping trips and maybe even fireworks shows. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. There is a likelihood of more scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Isolated thunderstorms will continue through the week, and temperatures will be close to average.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

