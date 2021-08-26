Strong to Severe Storms Possible

Thursday strong to severe storms are possible over central and eastern Montana. Storms will again move from the west to the east. Storms will be scattered in nature and have the ability to produce gusty wind, quarter-size hail, and frequent lightning. It's always good to remember lightning can often strike miles away from the initial storm. The high temperatures will spend another day in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday, a cold front will move across the state and bring another round of storms, wind, and cooler temperatures. The highs will take a quick visit to the 60s in portions of western and central Montana. The rest of the state will remain in the 70s.

Saturday, we have a chance for a few early morning showers. The temperatures will be a tad cooler behind that passage of Friday's cold front, but by the end of the week, we will have plenty of sunshine, highs topping out in the 80s, and dry conditions.

The pleasant weather pattern will continue into the final days of August.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

