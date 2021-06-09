Strong to Severe Storms Strike Montana

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for eastern Montana until 11pm.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues for northeast Montana until 4am Wednesday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms struck Montana on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The worst storms have been over the northeast corner of the state with large hail, damaging wind and torrential rain. The powerful storms will continue into the night before diminishing early in the morning. Eastern Montana will get a break as Wednesday will have a few thunderstorms in the western part of the state, with some activity around Helena and Great Falls through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of central and western areas, but the 80s again in eastern Montana. Thursday a strong low pressure will move across the state with showers, thunderstorms, wind, and even mountain snow. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, to the 80s and 90s east. That low pressure will move away on Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies and a pretty strong wind. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. The weekend looks great with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 on Saturday with 80s and a few 90s on Sunday. Early next week, some of the hottest temperatures in years could sweep across the state as highs reach the 90s and low 100s. It's been years since some areas of Montana have hit triple digits.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

