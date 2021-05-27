Strong Wind Could Impact Holiday Travel

That's more like it. After what seems like weeks of rain, snow and cold temperatures, sunshine and near average warmth made for a beautiful Thursday. There is a front that will have an impact on the state and travelers ahead of the holiday weekend. A cold front will move through on Friday with a few isolated showers, the chance for strong thunderstorms in eastern Montana, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Wind gusts could top 40-50mph, which is strong enough to make for a difficult time for anyone pulling a trailer. Just stay alert while driving, especially on any north-south road perpendicular to the strong west wind. Highs will dip down into the 50s and 60s once again. Friday night's temperatures will be a little chilly with a frost or freeze possible in some areas. This weekend is the Memorial Day Holiday, also the unofficial start to summer. It seems that almost every Memorial Day Weekend is stormy here in Montana. That will NOT be the case this year. The extended weekend is likely going to be sunny, dry and warm for virtually the entire state. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. West wind will gust up to 25mph. A few isolated showers may develop over the mountains and across northeast Montana in the afternoon but most of the state will be dry. Sunday will be mostly sunny and gorgeous with highs in the 70s. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s to around 80. Temperatures will be even warmer next week, as even a few 90s could pop up by Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

