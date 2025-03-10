Strong Winds of Change Blowing

Powerful winds howled across Montana since Sunday and a few wildfires grew because of the gusty conditions. The wind has since eased up and temperatures have cooled. The fire danger has diminished but with more wind in the forecast, mild temperatures and dry grasses and fuels, please be careful until things start to green up or significant precipitation comes through. A little light snow is likely early Tuesday morning near the Continental Divide. By afternoon that snow will come to an end and most of the state will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s. The wind will once again pick up from the southwest, gusting higher than 20mph in some areas. Wednesday will be partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A couple of rain showers are possible around Helena later in the day. Highs will be warm in the 50s to around 60. Thursday a stronger front will sweep across the state with heavy squalls of rain and snow. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s but fall late in the day as colder air works in. Very strong wind will accompany the front. Thursday night is a total lunar eclipse that begins at 10pm. While there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday night, the "Blood Moon" should still be visible through the clouds. Friday will be a much different day with colder temperatures and widespread snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 with snow showers that could be heavy in the mountains. While the lower elevations could see a coating of snow, several inches will accumulate in some of the mountains. Unsettled weather will continue this weekend with snow showers in the mountains on Saturday and more rain and snow showers on Sunday. Another cold front late on Sunday could bring briefly heavy precipitation to the state along with wind. St. Patrick's Day is Monday, and that should be partly cloudy and windy with mountain snow showers.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

