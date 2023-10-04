Strong winds on deck Wednesday

We're looking at another round of low pressure in Montana Wednesday which will continue some isolated showers and cloud cover but the biggest factor today will be the wind.

KTVH

West winds across the state will be strong with some gusts higher than 40mph this afternoon. This evening the wind will die down on the western side of the state but continue to be prominent in eastern Montana.

Temperatures drop slightly tomorrow with this activity and we're looking at a chilly couple of nights with frost potential Thursday into Friday.

Towards the weekend, conditions warm up with a ridge of high pressure. Temps will reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Good fall weekend to get outdoors, have fun!