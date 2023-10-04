Watch Now
Strong winds on deck Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon wind
Posted at 7:13 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 09:18:49-04

We're looking at another round of low pressure in Montana Wednesday which will continue some isolated showers and cloud cover but the biggest factor today will be the wind.

West winds across the state will be strong with some gusts higher than 40mph this afternoon. This evening the wind will die down on the western side of the state but continue to be prominent in eastern Montana.

Temperatures drop slightly tomorrow with this activity and we're looking at a chilly couple of nights with frost potential Thursday into Friday.

Towards the weekend, conditions warm up with a ridge of high pressure. Temps will reach the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Good fall weekend to get outdoors, have fun!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

