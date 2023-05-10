Stubborn & Strange Storm Could Stick Around Longer

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for parts of eastern Montana into the weekend.

Wednesday started out great but clouds increased through the day and a few showers and thunderstorms have moved back into the state. A developing low pressure system will be a slow mover and could behave in an odd manner, sticking around for a few days into the weekend. The storm is currently down over the 4-corners region but will move northward through the Rockies. A large high pressure developing over central Canada will block the low pressure's eastward progression, and the storm should linger for a few days with clouds, showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures. Rain will increase across much of Montana through Wednesday night. Thursday will be another soggy day for most of the state. There will be showers and thunderstorms scattered across western Montana, but central and eastern areas will have moderate to heavy rainfall through Thursday night into Friday. As much as 1-3" of rain could fall over the eastern half of the state where the FLOOD WATCH has been issued. Central and western areas will start to partially clear out on Friday with partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, but more clouds and rain will continue farther east. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s east, to around 70 farther west. This weekend will start out with the stubborn storm still sticking around. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the state east of the Continental Divide. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue for places like Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown, Billings and certainly eastern Montana. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s east of the Divide, but there will be some sunshine and warmer temperatures around Missoula and Kalispell. Sunday is Mother's Day and the storm system will start moving out. Some clouds and showers will continue in the morning but gradually the shower threat will end with increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, with some mid 70s west of the Divide. Monday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s. Warmer temperatures approaching 80 with scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

