This week has been textbook for heading outside and exploring so many of the outdoor opportunities that the treasure state has to offer. The great news is that you'll have another day to add to the impressive list of weather days we've tallied this week. That day of course is tomorrow, Friday. Friday will see more temperatures statewide pushing 80 degrees as we close the workweek. Dry conditions should prevail across the state with a slight breeze from the west flowing through Helena and Great Falls. Cloud cover will be more persistent Friday, with Helena and Great Falls sitting under mostly cloudy to overcast skies for the majority of the daytime hours. Our next notable chance for rain rolls into the state Saturday with southwest Montana being the first target for the moderate rainfall. By the late afternoon hours, central Montana may begin to see those bands of moisture. Instability will be notable Saturday, but not as prevelant as it will be during the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. Rain continues Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for widespread areas across Montana, beforing appearing to end around noon on Wednesday. A short two day break over the latter half of next week will proceed another wet weekend for a large portion of Montana. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -