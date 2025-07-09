Summer Breeze, Makes Me Feel Fine

After a couple of hot days, the winds of change will be blowing on Thursday, ushering in cooler temperatures. The pattern for the rest of July could be like this with temperatures getting hot but not staying hot for long as Canadian cold fronts bring the temps back down with a chance of moisture too. Thursday will have strong west wind up to 30-40mph switching around to the north through the afternoon as a cold front moves through. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will form off of the Rocky Mountain Front and out the Hi-Line. Highs will range from the 60s around Cut Bank and East Glacier, to the 70s and 80s elsewhere. Temperatures on Thursday night could get down into the 30s and 40s, making for a refreshing start to Friday morning. Friday will be sunny with the exception of a few departing clouds and showers across eastern Montana. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s to mid 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with highs heating back up into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday with increasing wind. But then another one of those cooldowns is likely Monday. Highs will be even cooler in the 60s and 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It's possible some towns come close to record lows Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a sunny and crisp summer day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist