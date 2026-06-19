Summer officially begins and it's Father's Day this weekend, so we're calling it Summer-Daddy weekend. There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be some locations that come out of the weekend completely dry. This weekend will start out nice with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, but clouds will increase along with a few thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon. Sunday is Father's Day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms and cooler temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Overall, it's a pretty nice weekend. Monday will still be slightly cooler than average with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm up a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday, but another round of thunderstorms will likely spread across the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great Summer Daddy weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist