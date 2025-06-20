Summer in Montana: Up to 24" of Snow

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Glacier Park area for Saturday into Sunday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of the central and western mountains for Saturday into Sunday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area out through Liberty and Toole Counties, and for the Madison Valley for Saturday.

Happy Summer! The first weekend of summer here in Montana will be filled with rain, cool temperatures and significant mountain snow. A big storm will move through with severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, falling temperatures, and falling snow with flakes on the Jericho Mountain Fire. That fire has received significant rain already and will continue to see wet weather with some accumulating snow upwards of 6". Some high mountain snow will develop in western Montana through Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be rainy up on the Hi-Line, but partly to mostly cloudy for most of the day around Great Falls, Helena and Lewistown. A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across far eastern Montana. It will be very windy across most of the state. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday morning snow levels will drop down to as low as 5000' with accumulation of a few inches above that level. The first Sunday of summer will be cool, cloudy and showery with higher elevation snow. Highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s, with 30s in the mountains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday with temperatures slowly warming up into the 70s. Some thunderstorm activity is likely every day next week into next weekend. The wet pattern will continue with more seasonable temperatures.

Happy Summer!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist