Summer is Coming, So is Snow

June has started off on the dry side for most of Montana but the storm activity will increase through the weekend and next week as significant precipitation is likely.

It's been all about the wind lately with a series of storms that have produced relentless gusts. Good news! The wind will finally wind down by Thursday as high pressure moves in. The wind will be more out of the east at a light 5-10mph, highs will be in the 70s to around 80. It's a lovely day but another dry one. Friday another cold front will approach with a few isolated thunderstorms popping in the afternoon. Most areas will be dry, windy and warm with highs in the 80s. The cold front will work across Montana on Saturday with a few thunderstorms and an increasing wind. Gusts could top 50-70mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70, but falling into the 50s and 40s by late in the afternoon and evening. There will be a chill in the air for sure. Strong wind will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Most areas will drop into the 30s and 40s Saturday night and it will be cold enough for some mountain snow. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in the mountains and up on the Hi-Line. Highs will be cooler in the 60s to near 70. Another chance at some much needed moisture will come on Monday into Tuesday. This storm happening or not will have a significant impact on just how soon fire season really gets going. Montana needs this storm to form and drop a lot of moisture. The likelihood of significant rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains is increasing. Snow levels could drop below mountain pass level. This storm would go a long way into slowing down the approach of fire season.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist