Summer-like warmth to end the weekend

Friday, an active weather pattern will keep spotty showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for portions of southwest and central Montana. The high temperatures will top out in the 60s and low 70s.

Heading into the weekend, a few showers will linger in the mountains on Saturday; aside from that, expect mainly dry conditions and above-average temperatures. Daytime highs will climb to the low to mid-70s.

Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast. Expect sunny skies, dry conditions, and summer-like warmth. The high temperatures will soar into the 70s and low 80s.

Warm and sunny conditions will stick around into Monday. The high temperatures will climb to the 70s and 80s. Record-breaking warmth will be challenged. The combination of warm temperatures and a slight breeze will increase the fire concern for the state.

Happy Friday.

A.R. 😊