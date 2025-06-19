Summer Starts Stormy & Snowy

AN EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for the town of Rimini.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Glacier area for Saturday into Sunday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area out through Liberty and Toole Counties, and for the Madison Valley for Saturday.

Friday is the first day of summer and a new storm will move in with severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, falling temperatures, and falling snow with flakes on the Jericho Mountain Fire. Just as the fire is descending on the little community of Rimini, a big storm system is moving in with heavy rain and eventually lowering snow levels. Just as the fire is bearing down on Rimini, wet and cooler weather will move back into the state. A large low pressure currently in the Gulf of Alaska will come down to the northern Rockies with cooler temperatures, rain and higher elevation snow. Scattered thunderstorms are already developing and they will continue through Thursday night. Some of these storms will have strong wind, heavy downpours and hail. Friday is the official start of summer but it will not feel like it. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the state with highs in the 50s and 60s west, 60s and 70s across eastern Montana. Most of Montana is under the threat of severe thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind and hail with torrential rain. Areas of rain in central and western Montana will continue Friday night into Saturday. Some high mountain snow will develop in western Montana through Friday night into Saturday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday morning snow levels will drop down to as low as 5000' with accumulation of a few inches above that level. The first Sunday of summer will be cool, cloudy and showery with some higher elevation snow. Highs will only top out in the 40s and 50s, with a few spots barely cracking 60. The Jericho Mountain Fire could see snow by Friday night with snow on and off through Saturday, and snow could blanket the entire fire area through Saturday night through Sunday. The cool, wet weather will certainly help firefighting efforts. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday and Tuesday with temperatures slowly warming up into the 70s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist