Summer's Not Over Yet

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer but this year summer is hanging on strong through the holiday. After a storm system that brought cold temperatures, heavy rain, mountain snow and record wind, the airmass continues to heat up for Labor Day Weekend. The weekend will start off with clear skies, no clouds or wildfire smoke. That will change toward the end of the holiday as clouds and smoke will spread across the sky. Initially a northerly flow will keep the smoke and moisture to the south, but heading through the weekend the flow will switch to the southwest increasing the smoke and the clouds that may bring a few thunderstorms as well. Highs for the entire weekend will be in the 80s and low 90s. Labor Day will be toasty with mostly sunny skies and a few isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s. There could be some air quality issues developing into Labor Day as Idaho wildfires have significant activity, and some of the fires in southwest Montana continue to burn. Scattered thunderstorms will move across the state on Tuesday as low pressure comes in from the Pacific. The wind will increase but hopefully we get some moisture from thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s and 80s for highs.

Have a great Labor Day Weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist