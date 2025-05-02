Summery to Snow

The first weekend of May will feature it all from sunshine and summer-like warmth to storms, rain, and eventually lowering snow levels. The weekend will start out great but not end that way. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the 70s to the low to mid 80s for some areas but an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day over the western mountains. Sunday will start off warm and partly cloudy but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening as a cold front brings a sharp end to the warm weather. Eastern Montana will still be warm and dry for most of the day. Highs will range from the 80s east, to the 60s and 70s central, to the 40s and 50s around East Glacier. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon and evening. There will be enough cold air for some snow to mix with the rain in some areas of the state on Sunday night. Snow levels could drop to around 5000' with accumulating snow over the mountain passes and possibly in the higher terrain around Helena by Monday morning. Monday will be a cool, rainy day but the storm should clear by late in the day. Overall there will be big changes through the first weekend of May.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist