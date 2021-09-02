Sunny and a Tad Cooler

Thursday will be a comfortable day, but the temperatures will trend a tad cooler than Wednesday temperatures. The highs will fall to the 60s and low to mid-70s, the skies will remain sunny to mostly sunny, and the wind will be on the lighter side. A few passing showers are likely over southeast Montana tonight into tomorrow morning.

Friday is the start of a "warm-up" for areas west of the Divide and in portions of southwest and north-central Montana. A surface high pressure will build in from the west, and that will assist with warming things up. The high temperatures will climb out of the 60s and top out in the 70s. A few passing showers will be likely in southeast Montana during the morning but are expected to track eastward into the Dakota's by late morning early afternoon.

Labor day weekend, expect daytime highs to rebound back into the 80s. The Treasure State will end the first weekend of September, reminding us that summer is still here. By Sunday, a few locations will top out in the 90s, the wind will increase, and the humidity will fall. All of those ingredients will heighten fire concerns.

Warmer temperatures and dry conditions will prevail into next week.

