Sunny, Hot, and Hazy Followed by a chance for Storms

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, and hazy. Under a westerly flow, smoke and haze will continue to impact the air quality. The high temperatures will rebound back into the 90s for most of the state. There is a Marginal Risk for showers and thunderstorms over northwest, west-central, and parts of north-central Montana during the afternoon/evening. Most storms are expected to produce little to no rain, but the wind will be a tad breezy at times.

Thursday, a disturbance moving in from southwest Montana will bring another chance for a Marginal Risk for storms. Marginal Risk simply meaning; the storms will be isolated in nature, but some cells can become strong to severe and produce damaging wind and small hail. Showers and thunderstorms will favor west-central and southwest Montana during the afternoon/evening. A large portion of the state will spend another with daytimes highs trending in the 90s.

Friday into the weekend will feature more showers, cooler temperatures, and wind.

Saturday daytime highs will begin to cool. The wind will blow strong enough that the state will be under high fire danger.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊