Watch
Weather

Actions

Sunny, Smoky, and Hazy

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Day1.png
SevereThreat2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 10:28:42-04

Yesterday's storm tore through portions of the state. The disturbance caused several power outages, damaged several roofs, caused semi-trucks to blow over, produced large hail, and made for difficult conditions in containing local wildfires. The high temperatures today will top out in the 80s and 90s. A weak ridge of high pressure will allow for sunny skies, but unfortunately, we will still have to deal with smoke and haze. Wildfires smoke will continue to impact the air quality across the state, especially in valley locations. There is a slight chance for storm activity to develop tonight.

Tuesday isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in areas along and east of the Continental Divide. A brief period of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and cooler temperatures will be the biggest threat with this system. Daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday will be hot, smoky, hazy, and dry. Most of the state's high temperatures will rebound back into the 90s.

Happy Monday.
A.R. 😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere