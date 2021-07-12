Sunny, Smoky, and Hazy

Yesterday's storm tore through portions of the state. The disturbance caused several power outages, damaged several roofs, caused semi-trucks to blow over, produced large hail, and made for difficult conditions in containing local wildfires. The high temperatures today will top out in the 80s and 90s. A weak ridge of high pressure will allow for sunny skies, but unfortunately, we will still have to deal with smoke and haze. Wildfires smoke will continue to impact the air quality across the state, especially in valley locations. There is a slight chance for storm activity to develop tonight.

Tuesday isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible in areas along and east of the Continental Divide. A brief period of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and cooler temperatures will be the biggest threat with this system. Daytime highs will cool to the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday will be hot, smoky, hazy, and dry. Most of the state's high temperatures will rebound back into the 90s.

Happy Monday.

A.R. 😊

