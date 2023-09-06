Sunny & Stormy Skies for Big Sky Country

There will be a mix of sunshine and storms across the state over the next few days into the weekend along with very pleasant temperatures. After sunny starts to the day, a few thunderstorms will build in the afternoon and evening. These systems coming through will continue to clean out the Canadian wildfire smoke. Most of the state should have good air quality for Thursday.

Thursday will be another great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. There will be a few isolated storms but most places will be dry. An area of low pressure will work into the state Thursday night with some showers and storms after midnight. The storm will move across Montana on Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the morning and the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the weekend. Saturday will have a few showers and thunderstorms but skies will also be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be drier but there still will be a few isolated thunderstorms around. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s. Great late summer weather should continue through the end of the season.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist