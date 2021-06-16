Watch
Sunny, Warm, and Windy

Posted at 7:41 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 10:06:22-04

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeast Montana for Wednesday.
A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until tonight at 8 pm.

The passage of yesterday's cold front left today's temperatures nearly 30 degrees cooler in eastern Montana and kicked up the wind. As a result, daytime highs will trend in the 70s and 80s, and windy to breezy conditions along with warm temperatures and expected low humidity has continued the fire danger for eastern Montana.

Thursday and Friday expect more sunshine, highs trending again in the 70s and 80s, and dry conditions. The chance for rain will move back in late Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great day.
A.R 😊

