Sunshine Deja Vu for Days

This first graphic is the visible satellite and everything white that you see is snow on the ground. The visible satellite highlights white entities like snow and cloud cover, and since there was no cloud cover on Thursday, all of the snow was very apparent. Did you like Thursday's weather? Well if so, these conditions will continue for the next several days through the weekend. There will be abundant sunshine and comfortable if not mild temperatures, but there will be some wind in those normally windy locations. Enjoy this stretch of quiet weather because next week winter returns in a harsh way. Friday will be fairly quiet as well, just partly cloudy closer to the Continental Divide but mostly sunny for the rest of the state. The wind will be fairly strong gusting over 30mph across the plains and over the Continental Divide. Highs will mainly be in the 30s and 40s but a few spots around Great Falls to Fort Benton to Lewistown will come close to 50. This weekend looks quiet with just a few mountain snow showers, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Next week will be a little different. A cold front will slice across the state on Monday with wind and a few snow showers and snow squalls. Temperatures will begin to drop and the rest of the week will be significantly cooler. Valentine's Day there will be a shot of more significant snow and cold with the possibility of several inches accumulating with highs in the 10s and 20s. Some snow showers will linger on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 10s and 20s, lows in the -0s and 0s. Temperatures will moderate some into the start of Presidents' Day Weekend but a new storm could bring snow, wind and colder temperatures by Sunday into Monday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist