Sunshine Gives Way to Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier region and the Rocky Mountain Front for Thursday into Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Reservoir for Thursday afternoon and evening.

That's more like it! Wednesday was a beautiful day across the state with sunshine, light wind, and warmer temperatures close to average. Some of the recent snow was melting, just before the next round of snow comes in. Thursday another cold front will move south from Canada, spreading clouds and some rain showers through the morning hours, with snow around East Glacier. Behind the front, temperatures will drop and snow levels will follow course through the afternoon and evening. Rain will mix with and change to snow for most of northern and central Montana by Thursday evening, and some light accumulation is possible by Friday morning up to 1-4" in the lower elevations. Some mountain locations could see up to 7". Friday will be a chilly, blustery day with some sun and scattered snow showers through the afternoon and evening. This weekend, the final weekend of April, will be unsettled as yet another storm moves in. This system will be slightly warmer, so snow should mainly fall in the higher elevations. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers by the afternoon and evening. Saturday night, snow levels could lower down to some of the lower elevations across northern areas. Showers and mountain snow will continue through Sunday and into Monday. Next week just about every day there will be a chance for showers and mountain snow showers. This is fairly typical for the time of year, and the moisture should be looked at as a positive benefit to the state.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist