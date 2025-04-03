Watch Now
Sunshine & Warmth to Replace Recent Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until midnight for the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountains.

After a series of storms brought rounds of snow and colder than normal temperatures to Montana, sunshine and warmer weather will move in for the weekend. Some mountain snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning but high pressure will move into the state on Friday pushing the storm out. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. A big change is likely this weekend as sunshine and much warmer temperatures take over the state. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm. This will be the final period of snow for a while as more moderate spring weather will move in. Next week's temperatures should be in the 50s and 60s, with a few areas getting into the 70s.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

