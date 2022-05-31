Super Start to Meteorological Summer

What a beautiful Tuesday! After the clouds, cool temperatures and rain, high pressure broke through the cloud cover and provided some nice blue skies. After the rain, everything is "greening" up nicely across the state. There is more rain in the forecast which is pretty typical for this time of year. May and June are the wettest months here in Montana. Wednesday is June 1st and the beginning of meteorological summer will be very nice again. After a few morning showers around Helena, Lincoln, over to White Sulphur Springs, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a few isolated mountain showers through the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the state. Thursday, showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to western and central Montana. Eastern areas will have dry conditions with more sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s west, 70s farther east. Friday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms across most of the state. Highs will stay close to average in the 60s and 70s. The first weekend of June looks rather wet for most of the state. Rain will increase on Saturday, highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be a wet day for most of Montana with widespread rain and highs in the 50s and 60s. The mountains will be soggy and cool, snow levels could drop below 6000' late in the evening. Rain should continue through Sunday night into Monday, and by Monday morning some snow could fall down to around 5000'. This cool and wet pattern will continue to help with the drought situation, the rivers and reservoirs will be filling up, and the mountain snowpack up high will not melt off rapidly, saving some water for the summer months hopefully.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

