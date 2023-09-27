Sweater weather on deck for Wednesday! Cooler temps with rain this evening

Our temperatures have dropped Wednesday after a dry, cold front pushed through overnight. Grab that sweater because it's about to feel a little cozier outside, although some of our Montana cities will be warmer than others today.

The Helena valley has dropped about 10 degrees and we'll reach highs in the upper 60s, Great Falls will be a tad warmer reaching the low 70s. We'll continue this decline in temps as we march towards the weekend.

Scattered showers will be sprinkled into the northwestern part of the state this afternoon and evening. The heaviest concentration of precipitation is towards Kalispell with this system.

KTVH

Another low-pressure storm is expected this weekend that will bring more rain and snow to the higher elevations. Our temps will get to their lowest point Saturday with highs in the 50s. It's going to be a soggy and chilly weekend and early start to next week!

KTVH