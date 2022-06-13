90s and snow?

Today's catchy title for our Montana Weather is "Sweet Chin Music"

SWEET (best part): Dry and mostly sunny end to week

CHIN (most impactful): Moderate to heavy rain, mountain snow, high winds

Music (makes you want to dance) : Summer feeling by end of week, nearing 90 degrees

Rain, thunderstorms, and lightning continued over the weekend and will persist through the first half of this week. Monday, there are already mulitple watches/warnings in effect as of 6am. Those affecting Montana are: HIGH WIND WARNING, HIGH WIND WATCH, WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER STORM WATCH, AND FLASH FLOOD WARNING. As temperatures continue dropping for the first half of this week, snow levels will come down as well. Decent snow accumulation is possible for higher elevations with constant moisture inflow brought on by an atmospheric river. Around the mid point Monday central Montana will see a short break in shower activity; however, areas to the north and southwest will experience mostly constant showers and thunderstorms for the duration of Monday. Strong southwesterly winds ripping off the Continental Divide will result in strong winds for a large area of northwest Montana, hence the issuance of a high wind watch and warning so early on in the event. Central Montana will also increase in wind speed over the next three days, with Tuesday being the most dangerous wind event. Rain and scattered thunderstorms continue Tuesday before starting to wind down around mid-day Wednesday. Following the exit of widespread bands of rain, Wednesday through Friday will be dry and accompanied by steadily warming temperatures. Friday some areas across the state will see their first 90 degree temperatures of 2022; Great Falls and Helena should both be close to that as well. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -