Swinging in a Warmer Direction

The storm that produced rain, snow and cooler temperatures has finally moved out of the area, allowing a significant warmup across Montana. Most of Montana saw a 24 temperature increase of 15-25 degrees. This switch to warmer and drier will continue into Mother's Day Weekend. Thursday will be a warm day with an isolated thunderstorm or two over the central and southern areas like Townsend, White Sulphur Springs, the Little Belt Mountains, to around Lewistown. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Nice weather will continue on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. This weekend will have another warmup and another stormy turn. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Some areas will approach record highs. Scattered thunderstorms will develop through Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday is Mother's Day and a cold front will move into the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for western and central areas, with some 80s still across far eastern Montana. A large trough of low pressure will move through the west early next week with areas of rain and mountain snow. Some wet weather could continue through Wednesday.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist