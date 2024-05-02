T.G.I.F. - Improving Conditions

After a days-long storm brought rain, snow, cold temperatures and a lot of wind, conditions will begin to improve for Friday and the start of the weekend. Snow and rain showers will gradually taper off through Thursday night. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow and rain showers. Highs will be warmer in the 40s and 50s. Conditions for the Vigilante Day Parade in Helena should be nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50 for the kickoff. Saturday will be the nicest day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to near 70. Nice weather will be short lived as a cold front will move through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Another stormy, rainy, snowy and windy system will move through next week from Monday through Thursday. There is once again potential for significant accumulating snow in the mountains along with a soaking rain with the potential of wet snow in the lower elevations.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist