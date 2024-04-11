T.G.I.F. Warmup

Some of the warmest weather of the year will spread across the state over the next few days into the weekend. Beyond that, big changes are likely with snow and cold so enjoy the warmth. Friday will have highs in the 60s and low 70s with a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. This weekend will likely be the warmest so far this year as highs hit the 60s and 70s both days. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. There may be a few stray showers and storms in the morning hours. Sunday will be warmer with highs possibly reaching the mid 70s in some spots, especially eastern Montana. A few thunderstorms will pop through the afternoon and evening but most of the state will be dry for most of the day. Monday will be turn stormy as a cold front moves through the state. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will move through. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with some 70s holding on farther east. The wind will pick up out of the west through the day. Temperatures will fall with snow levels falling later Monday. Colder air will work in late with the chance of rain changing to snow into Tuesday. Midweek next week will be colder with the chance of a significant snowstorm. Highs will be much colder, possibly down into the 20s and 30s with several inches accumulating in the lower elevations. Snow may linger with well below normal temperatures through Friday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist