Tables Will Turn

A RED FLAG WARNING remains in affect for mostly all of Montana.

A HIGH WIND WATCH continues for areas in North Montana near the northern Rocky Mountain Front.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for Wednesday.

Monday may have been free of overcast or towering clouds in Montana, but smoke took the honor of messing up air quality and visibility. If you looked at the Air Quality map yesterday then you may have noticed quite a few places, Helena and Great Falls included, spent significant time in the red. The red signifies air quality that is "unhealthy". Mother Nature is utilizing her bag of tricks this week. A wide variety of weather conditions and phenomena are possible this week. In fact, areas of Montana could see 100 plus degree temperatures Wednesday and then turn around and see frost or snowfall above around 7300 feet. Heat continues on Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity is still low, so don't expect an end to the dry conditions just yet. A bright spot from Tuesday may turn out to be weaker winds, which will transport less smoke across Montana. On Wednesday a cold front looks to push through the state, and could cause issues for what will already be extreme heat with many areas topping 100 degrees. A notable temperature gradient will be left behind the cold front for Thursday. Northern Montana will be in the 60s, while working down into southern Montana; they'll most likely be in the 80s. As nightfall approaches Thursday, decent rain will help to further cool the atmosphere into Friday. Some of this may fall as mountain snow in elevations above around 7300 feet. High temperatures Friday could possibly dip down into the 60s. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -