Taking A Break

Wet and below average temperatures
Trey Tonnessen explains why Montana is "taking a break" from normal spring temperatures and why we'll be below average for a few days. Daybreak Monday (5/9/22)
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:26:52-04

Overnight into the morning Monday, a shortwave trough continued pushing eastward and into Montana. As it did this, the atmosphere in Montana became unsettled and pockets of instability built up. These conditions contributed to areas in southwest Montana seeing snowfall rates exceeding 2 inches per hour Monday morning. As a low pressure system slides northeast, it will sling moisture throughout the state. Southwestern Montana started with snow and may remain in a mixed state for a good portion of the morning, while central areas will see an initial snow/rain-snow mix that will turn to rain by the afternoon hours or by the time those particular bands reach the warmer eastern Montana air. Monday starts the pattern of below average temperatures for the remainder of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see isolated showers but should stay much more dry than Monday. Montana's next #WeatherMaker will enter the state Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. As this happens, it's likely that a few places in Montana will build up enough instability to provoke a few lightning strikes and maybe some thunderstorms. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

