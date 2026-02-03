Tale of Two Halves of the Country

The West continues to be warm and dry and will only get warmer this week. The East has been cold and snowy with more frigid temperatures, ice and snow this week. The pattern will likely peak this week with the warmest weather yet this season in the West, and the coldest of the cold in the East. High pressure will strengthen through the West with warming temperatures for the rest of the week. Wednesday will have highs in the 50s and low 60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Northeast Montana will still be cooler, in the 30s and 40s. Thursday will likely be the warmest day this week, and maybe one of the warmest days ever recorded in Montana in February. Numerous locations will likely set record highs. Friday will be ever so slightly cooler under mostly sunny skies. The start of the weekend will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday is when changes will start to happen. Clouds will increase and highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday bringing a chance for rain and snow and falling temperatures. Highs will be much colder on Monday, in the 30s and 40s with some areas of snow. Most of the accumulation should be in the mountains but it's a little closer to normal. The pattern looks to stay more active and colder in Montana and the West through the middle of February at least.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist