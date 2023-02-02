Watch Now
Temperatures are on the Up & Up

Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 20:05:52-05

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect into Friday afternoon for northeast Montana.
A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Friday through Saturday.

Happy Groundhog Day! There were some shadows seen as a few breaks in the clouds developed at times today. Arctic air briefly moved into central and eastern Montana and it's pretty darn cold there but this cold is already beginning to move out. A stronger southwest wind has started to push the cold air out and will replace it will milder temperatures for the entire state for Friday through the weekend. A weak disturbance will move through wester Montana on Friday with a few snow showers mainly in the mountains. Most of the state will be under a ridge of high pressure with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs again will be in the 30s and 40s with a strong wind across the plains. A few locations like Great Falls and Fort Benton may hit 50. This weekend will be fairly quiet besides the howling wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s and even a few 50s across the plains. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy with snow showers mainly in western Montana and over the mountains. Snow accumulation should be limited to the mountains and southwest Montana. Some snow will come down into the lower elevations late Sunday night into Monday morning but accumulation looks light if anything at all. The next chance for snow in the lower elevations will come later Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Until then, it will be mild and rather windy.

Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

