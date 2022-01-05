Temperatures Have Tumbled Again

A WIND CHILL WARNING continues for the Hi-Line for wind chill values down to -50.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY continues for central Montana for wind chill values down to -40.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western and central Montana into Wednesday.

After a brief warmup for parts of the state on Monday, temperatures took another nose dive and have fallen by 40 to 50 degrees. Much of the state is facing sub-zero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chill values. Arctic air will be locked in and more snow is on the way. Areas of snow will increase across western Montana Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday morning. The snow will follow Interstate 90 with much of central and northern Montana not seeing much if any snow. There will be sunshine in central and eastern Montana on Wednesday, but highs will still be between 0 and -15. Another round of snow will move across the entire state from west to east on Thursday. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times. Several inches will accumulate with slippery travel. Accumulation on Thursday will likely be between 3-8" for most of the lower elevations. Some warmer air will move into the state briefly, with highs reaching the 30s for southwestern Montana. Temperatures will be warmer on Friday before another cold front crosses through with snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will again drop into the 0s and 10s for most of the state but a larger pattern change will likely begin later this weekend. High pressure will move in clearing out the skies and the snow, and temperatures will warm for most locations in the mountains and the plains. Valley locations like Helena, Lincoln and Townsend will likely become inverted with cold air trapped in these lower elevation. Most of next week looks mild and quiet, but there's a lot of cold and snow to get through until then.

Stay warm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist