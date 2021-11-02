Temperatures on the Up & Up

After a cold start to the workweek, temperatures warmed up on Tuesday. Many areas across the plains rose 10-20 degrees. Valley locations in western Montana did not fare the same as minor inversions and cloud cover kept the temperatures down including in the Helena area. However, most of the state will continue a warming trend over the next few days. November can see arctic outbreaks and big snowstorms but that does not seem likely to happen anytime soon. Wednesday a southwest wind will increase over the plains but the valleys of western Montana will have light wind as a minor inversion develops. Blowing snow may be an issue for travelers around the East Glacier area but that's the only snow issue in the state. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the 50s and 60s. A new storm will approach with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the evening and overnight. Snow levels will be fairly high, above 6500'. Friday will be partly cloudy and blustery with stronger west wind. Highs will still be in the 50s to around 60. There will be mountain snow showers on Saturday, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few snow showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 40s. A larger storm with more rain and snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist